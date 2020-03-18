Hyundai unveiled the new Elantra sedan

Korean company Hyundai has presented US a new generation sedan Elantra. On 18 March, writes Motor1.

The vehicle length is 4676 mm, width — 1826 mm, and height — 1414 mm wheelbase up to 2720 mm.

The machine has new generation led optics, enlarged grille and sloping shape of the roof as the coupe.

In the car installed digital instrument panel, multimedia system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New Hyundai Elantra sedan has received adaptive cruise control, a hold feature on the lane, the system status control of the driver, a rear view camera.

The range of engines includes two-liter petrol unit capacity of 147 HP and hybrid power plant with total capacity of 139 HP In the future the model may be a version with 275-horsepower engine.

Global sales of the Hyundai Elantra new generation will start in late 2020.