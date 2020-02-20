“I bought votes”: Alsu revealed Ksenia Sobchak shocking truth about “the Voice. Children” (video)

Famous Russian singer Alsu for the first time after the scandal with the daughter of the vocal show “the Voice. Children” pleaded guilty to buying votes for his daughter Mikella. The star has become the heroine of the YouTube show “Caution, Sobchak!” and revealed the shocking truth about the behind the scenes of the project.

Alsu did not hide the fact that many of the participants bought votes. According to the singer, it is even allowed, but regulated to a certain number.

“Something happened, what no one was prepared. Of course, all agreed on the fact that the voting system was not perfect. And we have all become hostages to this situation… Xenia, I admit that, Yes, I bought votes. I bought votes in the amount, which was welcomed and was allowed by the rules of the First channel”, — said Alsu in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak.

In addition, the singer campaigned for his daughter in the social networking sites with its popularity.

“Yes, I campaigned for Michelle in their social networks. Great support in this sense, of course, had I, my name, my fans who voted. I repeat, I’m sorry about that”, — said Alsu and added that and now feels guilty for it. She believes that no need to declare it, whose daughter is Mikella. Says that the producers of the show convinced them.

“We had to accept the offer of the producers that I also figured somewhere in the project. Was originally a firm position that we do not want to advertise that this is my daughter. The producers are convinced that this is nothing, this is cool, it’s your daughter, you have such a positive image, and the girl sings very well, what is this? And we agreed without any second thoughts”, — admitted Alsou.



*Singer Alsu with her daughters Safina and Micelli

Photo Instagram.com/alsou_a

According to Lil Wayne, even “wound” of 38 thousand votes did not affect the victory of her daughter. It is by a large margin came in first place, leaving rivals behind.

“Even if you subtract those 38 thousand questionable votes out of the total amount, how does it affect winning? For Michelle was given approximately 145-146 thousand votes. All voting was about 200 thousand. The next participant scored 65 thousand, and the third 37. I have two million followers in Instagram. What is 146 thousand? It’s only 6-7 percent of my subscribers”, — said the singer.

However, a victory for Mikelly then selected. Broke the scandal, which was responded to by the coach Svetlana Loboda and Alla Pugacheva.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter