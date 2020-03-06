“I can’t walk with a sign”: Vitaly Kozlovsky openly spoke about his sexual orientation

Vitaly Kozlovsky. Photo: Press service

Singer Vitaly Kozlovsky openly spoke about his sexual orientation.

According to Kozlowski, questions about sex ask him often, and he speaks openly about his personal life.

Sex is very important to me. Well as a young healthy person can be indifferent to sex? Or I explode, or I am peaceful and love everyone. Such is my temperament. And it probably manifests itself in sex. I can be both angel and demon at the same time,” — said in the program “Sravi way” Kozlowski.

Vitaly Kozlovsky. Photo: press service

However, fans are often worried about the orientation of a celebrity. Vitaly Kozlovsky also like to ask naughty questions.