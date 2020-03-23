“I could be a singer Go-A”: Yulia Yurina announced that its ties with the winners of the national selection

Yulia Yurina. Photo: press service

Finalist of the national selection for “Eurovision 2019” and lead singer of YUKO Yulia Yurina told that I could become a member of team Go-A.

With Go-A, we are friends, we studied together. Moreover, five years ago I almost became a member of this group. But something in their music I did not come, so we Stas Korolev soon established a YUKO. Another interesting fact: to participate in a television show Taras Shevchenko (the party Go-A – approx. ed.) lent me his drum. So that our creative paths have crossed not once,” said Julia New channel.

The chances of winning Go-A on “Eurovision 2020” Julia estimated is not very high, but choice of the song “Nightingale” in General, satisfied.

I am glad that Ukrainian folklore becomes popular and people like them. I won’t say that I personally strongly “comes” music Go-A, but I see that the Ukrainians loved it. In the end, they chose Go-A representatives of their country at Eurovision. I think that they would have entered the top twenty finalists. In any case, I wish you guys luck and want the Ukrainian song was spread around the world,” added the singer.

Yurina also suggested that it would be if YUKO decided to fight for the right to represent Ukraine at “Eurovision” in the year 2020.

The Ukrainian audience is very unpredictable. Last year during the first broadcast, we were in the top, and the second time the Pope. It is not clear that our people enjoy today and enjoy tomorrow. Perhaps YUKO and had chances to win this year, if we participated. But, maybe not,” suggested Julia.

