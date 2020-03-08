“I didn’t want to offend anyone”: Ostapchuk apologized for his controversial statement about “Eurovision”

TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk forced a second time to justify your incorrect statements to the participants of the contest “Eurovision”. “Joke” about the fact that the show is “competition of gays, the disabled and the freak” has already picked up in the European press, because Vladimir had to explain not only to the Ukrainian audience.

The earlier justification Ostapchuk was criticized by no less than his speech. “I said the word “disabled” into the microphone… Do not see the problem here“, — he said then. People with disabilities responded to such “apologies” with sincere resentment.

Now the host had hinted that he drew conclusions of the presented criticism.

“I didn’t mean to offend anyone. After fair comments in my direction, I did not immediately understand their nature and, hurry, answered on the fly. After two days of reflection, put yourself in the place of those who might offend, I figured, how painful could hurt words and terms that I lightly without thinking, in a humorous spirit, said, “—said in the new appeal Ostapchuk. It is in any case duplicated even in English.

Recall that in 2018 Ukraine supported the provisions of the UN Convention. Taken from the regulatory framework the term “handicapped” as offensive. Instead, he used the expression “person with disabilities”.

Photo By Vladimir Ostapchuk/Facebook

