I don’t think a selfie in a bikini can stop my legal activities — Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian refers to a category of people in America are called self-made themselves did. Indeed, the daughter of famous lawyer Robert Kardashian she has achieved wealth and fame and today it is included in the list of the most influential people in the world. In any case, so says the American magazine Time. With this edition it is hard to disagree. According to 2019, as Kim is estimated at approximately 370 million dollars. She is the star of the most popular reality show in the world — “the Kardashians”, which stood for 17 seasons! She has hundreds of millions followers on Instagram and Twitter. Vogue magazine calls Kim a “pop culture phenomenon”. She is the main representative of the category of stars Famous for being famous. This term introduced by the American sociologist Daniel Boorstin in 1961 — “a Man is known by the fact that he is known”.

The history of the rise of Kim Kardashian started in 2003. Then she appeared in several episodes of the reality show “the Simple life” Paris Hilton. Kim was friends with a young millionaire and was her stylist. Kardashian felt that the genre of reality can bring her success.

“Light up” as they say on TV, Kim with his two sisters Courtney and Chloe and opened a clothing store brand D-As-H in Calabasas, California. It was in 2006. A few months later — in February 2007, the US became available to home porn, shot five years earlier. In the video Kim had sex with his then boyfriend Ray J.

It seemed to be the end newly launched career! Kardashian acted first cliche — filed a lawsuit against the company Vivid Entertainment, which is engaged in the distribution of this scandalous video. The film was called “Kim Kardashian. Superstar”. Newly made business-the lady demanded to ban the sale of cassettes and CDs. Soon, however, Kim changed strategy. She signed a contract with Vivid and has received from the company $ 5 million!

By this time Kim had already appeared Nude in Playboy magazine. Her photos and homemade porn become a wonderful advertisement for the first season of “Family Kardashian”. And then it all went like clockwork. Kim launched a range of different products — from food to cosmetics, from underwear and swimwear to clothing and jewelry. Her everything was on the money. All but attempts to become an actress and a singer. Superstar reality show never learned to play and sing. Kim received negative award “Golden raspberry” as worst actress for her role in the Comedy “the marriage counselor”. And recorded her single Jam (Turn It Up) was voted the worst song of 2011.

Kardashian had the good sense to leave the trying to do what she does. Thanks to her business acumen today thrive all members of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. Her sisters Courtney and Chloe are busy with family and their own projects. Half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner even have outdone Kim! Kendall became the highest paid model in the world, and Kylie — the youngest billionaire in history, which itself earned their wealth. Anyway, such it is announced by Forbes magazine in the fall of 2019.

It seemed that still need Kim Kardashian? Personal life is also in order. After two failed marriages, she finally found her man. They became well-known rapper Kanye West. The couple live in a marriage for six years. They have four children. Daughter Nord and the son of the Saint, Kim gave birth to herself. The younger daughter of Chicago and the son of Saam — born through a surrogate mother. Business is booming. Millions of subscribers in social networks look forward to every new post or tweet.

However, as it turned out, Kim was a dream. She wanted to become a lawyer. And went to school. And for the past two years Kardashian helps women who, as she seems to have been unjustly sentenced to harsh prison terms. Star Instagram relates to its activities very seriously. She has secured the release of two women. For one of them Kim even met with the President of the United States Donald trump, who invited her to the White house. Kardashian discussed with him the need for judicial reform in the United States. And the President heard it.

And in the end of February, Kim took on a new television project. It will be the documentary film “Kim Kardashian-West: Justice.” She intends to work with experienced lawyers to visit American prisons, to tell the stories of four people serving sentences that seemed too harsh.

About what it means for her legal work and how this lesson has affected her personal life, Kim Kardashian openly said in an interview, the exclusive right to the publication of which in Ukraine “FACTS” received from The Interview People.

“This whole year every day I was up at 5:40”

Kim, first of all congratulations on successfully completing your first year of law school.

— Oh, thank you!

— As far as I know, you received the highest scores on the results of all tests.

— To be honest, it was easy for me. Tests related to the contracts. During his career in show business and not only those contracts I’ve read and written myself, that has long been in practice, studied all the subtleties and pitfalls. But I don’t shirk. You’re a student. Something important I learned about myself. It seemed to me that it will be boring, but, fortunately, wrong. Actually, I like to dig into things, to examine the smallest details. For example, many useful I learned on the existing rules on injuries received during the performance of official duties. But the hardest thing was not the study itself, and how I had to change your daily routine.

— I would like to know more about it.

— The main problem — children. Them my husband and I have four. And they are all still small. Try to explain to kids why their mommy can’t walk with them or play. They were very surprised to find out that mom went to school (laughs). Or that mom needs to do her homework. And mother works, is removed in the show, she shoots a movie. So, this whole year every day I was up at 5:40. It was necessary to have time in the morning to do all my exercises. 7:05 I woke the children, we quickly had Breakfast, and at 7:40 I went to study. Back home most often in the evening. The kids pounced on me and did not let up as long as sleep is not dumped them. That’s my routine now.

Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West — four children. Photo from Instagram

Honestly, it amazes me how many cases you need to contrive to cram into 24 hours!

— I am surprised. But it’s important. I’m sure the children looking at me to learn a great deal. They see how important in life is motivation. I have a goal and I achieve it, come what may. When I go to the prison to meet with another inmate, be sure to tell the children why we need to help this woman. And they begin to understand me.

Another big problem is my friends. They were much harder to explain why I need all this and why I can’t, say, Friday to hang out with them at the club as before. Many did not understand. I literally had to change my mobile number. Not because I had someone threatened, and in order not to distract empty talk about the same thing. I said to all my friends: “I needed four years of full focus. Guys, I will definitely come back to you! But only four years later. Don’t be offended”. And I have no regrets. My interests have changed, but that life does not become boring, as some people think. A new stage began, which I was incredibly captured.

Still, how do you manage to balance between studies, human rights, business and family?

— I am immensely grateful to her husband. Kanye me support throughout. Without him, nothing would have happened. But the routine, like I said, I had to change completely. Something had to give. For example, from massage. I used to do it daily at a fixed time. It has been a year to do without. You know when you may need to choose between a massage and a romantic dinner with my husband or a family walk with the children, the answer is a definite for me personally. So now my personal life starts after 22:00 (laughs). And at 23:00 is itself dying to go to bed. But I’m not complaining. No, in any case. Children and husband — this is my life. For their sake I am willing to give up some personal little pleasures from dialogue with friends, if necessary. Actually, I did. We even got Kanye to go to the movies. Sometimes you look at home, if you really want. After analyzing my routine, I just cut off all the excess to get the time to study, focused on what really matters. So, get the kids in the morning, feed everyone Breakfast, and we go to school. Children in his and I in mine.

“Understood, I’ll never be able to say “no” to people who need my help”

— It seems that you only now became the main goal in life.

— It is. I realized that I would never be able to say “no” to people who need my help. And I know I can help them.

— What is the most difficult in this work with prisoners?

— To seek a retrial or early release, and even better — the pardon is a very complicated legal procedure. She does not tolerate haste, superficial approach. It’s a big paperwork. Every detail is important, every document that we prepare. I know for sure: I myself would not have coped. I was able to assemble a team of excellent lawyers. But to work in a team difficult. It has to learn too.

— How do you select prisoners who are going to help? Are there any criteria?

— Yes. Every such case I have to feel deeply. Only after the case becomes personal for me, in fact, we undertake it. This was preceded by a rather long and difficult period. It all starts with emails or phone calls. People already know about us. Why looking for mostly us, and we are not looking for such cases. It often happens that I see some injustice, but this case touches my heart. In such cases I direct the person to other lawyers with whom we work. And they are qualified to help. I’m interested in the case when the crime was actually committed, but the court issued a too severe sentence, did not consider the details, the background.

To liberate one of the prisoners, Kim even met with the President of the United States Donald trump, who invited her to the White house. Photo Getty Images

— Kim, many believe, and even openly criticize you, claiming that you do all that with one goal. And she is not helping others and in improving your image. All that you have started to another way to attract the consistent attention of the public to your family.

— You know, in my life, I have become accustomed to such criticism, continues Kim Kardashian. — What I just did! So I’m hard to knock down. You think I would have to sacrifice their personal time, take 20 hours a week from communication with children, her beloved husband for the sake of PR? If that was really the case, I definitely would have published a lot of shocking material in each of the cases that we deal with. But I don’t do this, as it may harm those we seek to help. People trusted me. I can not betray them for my own image. No criticism, vicious attacks of the envious and haters can’t make me give up the case, the importance of which I feel all your cells.

Ask Alice Johnson, who is now free after 21 years in prison: Kim Kardashian helped her for my own image?! Yes, she was selling drugs in Memphis. We do not deny it. But why she decided to commit a crime? Why the Prosecutor did not mention this during the trial? Why counsel did not focus attention on this? Alice with five children, her husband left her. She honestly worked for 10 years at FedEx, and then she threw out on the street. Her youngest son died in a car accident. No one wanted to help her. Yes, she began to sell drugs. The accusation made her a kind of fairy godmother in Memphis. And she was given a life sentence.

It is called justice, when the same punishment, get a single mother, caught the first time by selling drugs and Charles Manson, who organized a series of bloody murders in Los Angeles in 1969? Something in our system is wrong. I met Alice. Many times we talked to her. I heard her story, the true story. It changed my attitude to life, and I helped her to go free. Sure, Alice is a hundred times paid for his guilt before society. Her case is very revealing. Such cases in America of thousands. And we know about them only then that we bothered to tell the media. And often we don’t know what really happened to the man, forced him to commit the crime, even such as murder.

“When I said that I like the work of an investigator or a lawyer, it caused all of laughter”

— Well, you are helping these women to be released. Many of them in jail for years and years. It is very difficult to return to normal life, find a job.

— Absolutely true! This is another objective that we are trying to solve. We are affiliated with several organizations that help ex-prisoners to adapt. And this is perhaps the most exciting part of our business, when I see a person acquires a normal life.

— When you first had the idea to do this? Can you tell me how it happened, what was the incentive?

— I’m sure that subconsciously I longed for this all my life. My father was a great lawyer. As a child I would spend hours watching him when he was working in his office. It was my father taught me that all have a contract. He made that rule for me. When I said that I wanted the car, he didn’t argue, but he produced a contract stating that he will buy me a car, and I agree to fill the car with their own money and once a week to wash it.

Kim Kardashian is on the list of the most influential people in the world. Photo Getty Images

I was a teenager, when his father defended O. J. Simpson (loud double homicide, a defendant who was famous former American football player and popular actor O. Dzh. Simpson. — Ed.). I, I would sneak into my father’s study, and many times re-read the documents on which he worked. I was already interested in the details of circumstantial evidence, the testimony of Simpson and of witnesses, experts, police reports. All that lived in me for many years, I just somehow never noticed.

You know, I sometimes look back on their interview, which gave six or seven years ago. And whenever I was asked what I would like to do, if not starred in a reality show, I answered that I like the work of an investigator or a lawyer. Then all my words caused laughter, irony, smiles. Yes I sometimes laughed at myself. And only the story of Alice Johnson made me seriously their subconscious aspirations. That’s what I’ll tell you — I do have a personal interest in what you’re doing. Can even call him selfish. My personal benefit is that seek to change our system of justice in the name of my children. Want them and their friends lived in a more just society. Our system is in need of repair. Would you allow your children to live in a house where everything is falling apart? Of course not. So I decided to do repairs. This is my main motivation.

Thanks to the business acumen of Kim feel great all the Kardashian sisters and their mother (far left)

— Thanks to the new work you have a better understanding of your father?

— I think so. Dad died in 2003. But he has not lived with us since 1991. Then he and my mom divorced. Can’t tell me what their decision had in mind. Then I didn’t understand why dad does not arrange his personal life. Immediately after the divorce he announced his engagement to another woman, but they never got married. In 1998 he married with Jen Ashley, and after 30 days after the wedding annulled it. Third time the father married six weeks before his death…

Only becoming a mother, I realized that after the divorce, he mom saw the meaning of life in us — his children. And really for us to worry. Fortunately, mom had the wisdom not to interfere with our fellowship with the father. I already knew a few years ago. But only now it became clear why my father so loved his work and so much time devoted to her. And when sometimes it gets hard, I feel very tired and feel like quitting, just remember father. He also had four children. And he managed to work and spend time with us. I love him and proud of him.

“The right to protection everyone has”

— Is there a boundary that you never crossed, taking up a new case? When you tell yourself no, I will not be engaged.

— This is a very difficult question. Of course, was plagued by similar doubts any lawyer. But I’m sure the right to protection everyone has. To protection and a fair trial. “Justice for all” is not empty words. I managed to hear many horrible stories. Sometimes providing the opportunity to pour out the soul is already a significant help. You know, sometimes I think that our television crime dramas much fairer than real trials or police investigations. I love to watch such series. Even now, when every day do such things. But in these series rarely show the back. I keep going back to the fact that our judicial system is wrong. The prosecution deliberately does not speak of the history of crime. Protection often considers all this irrelevant. And I don’t understand why.

Take another case. We have them doing now. This is the story of a woman who at the age of 30 years killed his adoptive grandfather. She stabbed him and took some money found in his possession. When I read about it in the papers, it was first so obvious! Some Tweaker brutally killed an elderly man, who, when she was a child, was engaged in her upbringing. The first sense that came to me and, I think, most Americans who heard about this murder in palm springs, it was righteous indignation. Such people should rot in jail! Isn’t it?

But then I got from this woman a letter — story on 10 pages, handwritten. I went to palm springs and talked to people who knew both the victim and the killer. And here’s what I learned. Drug her perch he, her adoptive grandfather. She got it when she was five years old. And he raped her since the age! She was then in the hospital several times. But nobody helped her. Neither the doctors nor the police nor social services. Nobody cared to a little girl. She ran away from the abuser as soon as grown. But I was the addict. To 30 years poor gave birth to seven children! All from different partners. None of these men had no case to her.

So one day, desperate, she came to his adopted grandfather and asked for help. She was in urgent need of money to buy food for the kids. And he again raped her! And then she took the knife… Tell me why this story is left for the court? Why her lawyer told the court nothing of these gruesome details? Yes, we are dealing with murder. With drugs and prostitution. But do we have the right to refuse to help this woman again? Her whole life has denied this.

“I’m sure that you can continue to post her photos in Instagram

— Kim, do you intend to continue studying?

— Yes, I did. Final exams in law school I have to pass in 2022 or 2023. Everything will depend on how will the remaining courses.

— You decide to engage in such important and serious things as judicial reform, help those whom the current system has been treated unfairly.

— Yes, all right.

— In this case, you are not going to give up what has worked so far? Filming the reality show, is swimwear on social media…

I understand what you’re getting. I don’t think my selfie in a bikini can stop it. I do not see any contradictions. Sure you can continue to exhibit his pictures in Instagram to do what I like and want. It is also a part of me. I would no longer be Kim Kardashian if she renounced all this.

