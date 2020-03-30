“I had been exposed to coronavirus”: Sobchak, made a shocking confession live

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, whose mother last week were hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, decided with her husband Konstantin Bogomolov to hold live in Instagram.

About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

It was supposed to go about preventing divorces in the era of the quarantine, although both spouses were previously held through the dissolution of first marriages. Yes, and the Union Director and the presenter has not yet passed the test of time, they got married just six months ago.

However, the most Sobchak and praying mantis talked about the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus.

“I have been exposed to coronavirus,” — suddenly said Ksenia live.

For this reason, she said, it “now takes nothing”.

According to Sobchak, at the beginning of December it fell with a terrible disease, “was just lying and could not get up.”

She experienced cough, fever, aches.

“Um, I was “atypical pneumonia”, prescribed antibiotics. And besides, went the complications, I lost my voice. To restore it, we found the extra phoniatr (specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of vocal cords), my adrenaline was administered through a tube”, — said the wife of Bogomolov.

Sobchak has expressed confidence that “the Chinese were all fooled,” and most of us are already infected with a coronavirus with the only difference that he had not been diagnosed.

The marathon was aimed at maintaining the morale of the Americans in difficult conditions, the General quarantine and shortages of certain commodities.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter