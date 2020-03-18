“I had to remember how to sew the mask”: Olga Sumskaya said, what does the quarantine…

Quarantine have made a difference in the lives of each of us. No exception, and celebrity. People’s artist of Ukraine, one of the most popular local stars Olga Sumskaya recognized that coronavirus has turned the plans of her family.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Olga Sumskaya told why got a sewing machine, how to use vodka and why dissatisfied with himself.

— Because of the quarantine we cancelled ten performances of “Anna Karenina” — was supposed to go on tour in the Donbass, — said Olga. — Postponed and our new work — play “Passion”, where we play with Snezhana Yegorova, the premiere only took place in Kharkiv. All cancelled until may. In Kiev, continuing only shooting social and entertainment programs on TV. But they pass without spectators. All involved in the filming process, adhere to security measures — masked, constantly scrubbed up with disinfectant solution. I have now all developed a particular mode of behavior.

— What is that?

— I’m out of the door of the apartment, holding in hand sanitizer. They then sprayed all surfaces with which it may come into contact, starting with the Elevator. In our parade sits the Concierge, which manages the lift, door handles and Quartet hall entrance. We with Vitaly move exclusively by car — no trains and planes. I wanted to go to the oldest daughter, Tonya, to Moscow — she is expecting her second child — but now it’s impossible. Therefore, I support it online.

— When the planned addition to the family?

— Tonya’s due in April and I really wanted to be with her at this time. But nothing can be done. The daughter is a very responsible attitude to the situation. They are Volodya, and a daughter Eva live out of town, bought the necessary things. They say that such a stir, as we do, yet. Tonya goes outside only in a mask and sanitizer. Thank God, there still can buy.

— You have time to stock up on remedies?

— No! I had to learn to do the antiseptic itself and, by the way, is a good work out. Share the recipe. All of these devices dry the skin, so to alcohol, I add a little glycerine and a few drops of orange oil for a pleasant aroma. Stocks of vodka at home we have, therefore, dispense with rubbing alcohol. And the resulting liquid is poured into sprayers for flowers — very convenient.

— Maybe you sew the mask?!

— And this is nothing strange, given that ordinary medical mask now do not get it. Besides, I saw how my colleagues after a three-hour wearing masks with valve, developed wild allergies. So I remembered how we, at the Institute, taught the lessons of civil defense to put on a gas mask and sew the mask. I still remember how we explained to the teacher that the ten layers of gauze completely protects against the ingress of bacteria. In addition, the mask can be boiled and ironed — it is reusable. I’m not talking about the fact that the top layer can be made from some beautiful cotton fabrics or even embroidery. In General, our people with bare hands will not take. So, the other day, I opened my touch a sewing machine and are ready to scribble. Good time for it.

— Like to cook something delicious — you’re also a famous cook.

Now I’m more spoils Vitali (actor Vitaly Borisiuk, the husband of Olga Sumskaya. — Ed.), he is responsible for “Goodies”. Husband makes an amazing seafood paella. For it separately boil the rice, then fry any vegetables that are in the fridge. Then it is mixed in the pan with oil, add shrimp, garlic and homemade Lecho. Yummy crazy! However, the food I now approach very carefully. Recently made a detailed analysis of the blood, addressed to the nutritionist, and she told me completely changed diet.

Vitaly Borisyuk and Olga Sumskaya

— What products have you refused?

— Milk and all dairy products. Everything sweet, carbohydrates. In the morning I eat eggs and salad. Fruit can only be half an hour before lunch — in any case in the morning. I’m not allowed snacks, only three meals a day. Therefore, during the quarantine I will try to pull the figure and throw ten extra pounds!

— Where did they come from?!

I do not see the face, torso — all as expected. Everything else is just skillfully camouflage, and this helps me high growth. But I realized that urgently need to change something, when there was a terrible feeling of heaviness that was in the way. In General, I strongly configured.

— You go to the store?

— We try to limit its movement. I have to go outside twice a day to walk the dogs. Come back, my paws and treated with disinfectant, closing his eyes. Treat them with soap even nostrils! I imagine my nostril soap.

Have to go out and shop. Necessarily glasses and latex gloves. I think our people still have some kind of carelessness. Recently I communicate with my classmate who lives in Genoa. She told me that out on the street literally in the suit just to take out the trash. Wears ski goggles — only they can protect the eyes. The products they bought online, they delivered and left the package at the door.

— Your youngest daughter, Anna, goes out on the street?

— Absolutely not! Every day, from nine in the morning she held online classes in elocution. Besides, she started to cough, we were worried, took her to the doctor, turned out to be tracheitis. So now we treat the child and wait for the end of quarantine.

