“I have many interesting things to tell”: Lukashenko has distinguished a loud statement about the coronavirus…

Friday, March 27, the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a statement in which he questioned the severity of the pandemic coronavirus and declared a mass psychosis.

The Belarusian President also said the opposition is trying to use the situation against the government.

“That’s when the coronavirus this (and not a virus, and psychosis), I get a lot of interesting things to tell. Very much, “—said Lukashenko.

He also expressed doubt that the coronavirus is a “natural infection”.

“Someone has declared that this war is necessary “yellow jackets” return from the streets, somewhere to turn. Someone elections, someone something else. And everyone starts to twirl, to twist. Fire kidding. But on this subject we will talk then, “said the President of Belarus.

“More than Belarus, no country has suffered (during the Second world war). So. Our country was erased from the face of the earth, we have every third person was killed and many people injured came back from the war… Therefore the Lord we must keep from the coronavirus, we have a lot of people lost”, — also said Lukashenko.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter