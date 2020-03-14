“I hope I have just a cold”: Heidi Klum felt unwell

Heidi Klum. Photo: instagram.com/heidiklum

German supermodel Heidi Klum fell ill before filming of the new season of the TV show “America’s got talent” — fever, cough and runny nose did not allow her to go to the Playground.

Lying in bed, Heidi complained the fans in the stories that failed to pass the test for the coronavirus.

She went to two different doctors, who simply had no tests.

I hope I have just a cold. But gladly would have passed the test for the coronavirus, but they’re just not doing it. I consulted two different doctors but they couldn’t help it,” said the model.

Heidi urged fans to protect yourself and stay home if you feel unwell.

We will remind, on March 12, Tom Hanks announced that, together with his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in Australia.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Kiev declared a quarantine to avoid the coronavirus. We also told how the coronavirus affects show business.

