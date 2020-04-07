“I look at my father”: Chris Evans spoke about the new acting work

Chris Evans. Photo: instagram.com/esquire

American actor, star of “the Avengers” Chris Evans was the hero for the cover of Esquire magazine. In an interview he, in particular, spoke about her new character, on why it might have been called Robert and explained what stage of life he is now.

The actor on the cover of Esquire. Photo: .instagram.com/esquire

Recent acting project Chris Evans – “Defending Jacob”, will start soon on Apple TV +. In the mini-series he plays an assistant district attorney in a small town who is torn between her professional responsibilities and her love for her son-the teenager accused in the grisly murder.

The mini-series was filmed in the home for the actor, a suburb of Boston (USA), where the actor spent his childhood and still lives.

During the filming I felt that I had constant work from nine to five. I slept in my own bed, I would see my family on weekends. I was a bit nomadic life of an actor, when you’re living out of suitcases and in cities you are not familiar with. The series made me feel at home, and at the same time to do what I love. It was incredibly comfortable,” said the actor.

Evans for ” Esquire.” Photo: instagram.com/esquire

Evans says that for his character he drew on his close relationship with his father – he encouraged him to play soccer and lacrosse in addition to playing theater. Chris ‘ parents divorced in 1999, right after the guy moved to Los Angeles to star in the pilot of the series “Opposite sex.”

I had to be George. Robert Evans IV. I would be Bobby, but my mother loved the name Chris. So my dad gave in to her,” says the actor.

The father of “Captain America” has created a second family, and Evans now have a half brother, G. Robert Evans IV.

My dad was very happy to give it. I always wondered if I was good Bobby. I’m glad I’m Chris. It would be my honor to have this name, to be in this line. But Chris is also good,” said Evans.

Chris Evans. Photo: esquire.com

Star actor claims that he could not survive in the movie business without pragmatism of his father and his curiosity. He thinks the sanity of his dad – that allows him to Wake up every day.

Interestingly, when Evans saw the final version of the new mini-series, it is a little confused.

In many scenes, where I do certain things, for example, a morning kitchen routine – tie, Cup of coffee, I said, “Wow, I look at my father. I’m old. It just happened,” – said Chris.

What to future life plans, the star of “the Avengers” describes them just.