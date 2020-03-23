“I love you”: Sofia Rotaru touching congratulated grandson happy birthday (photo)

«Люблю»: София Ротару трогательно поздравила внука с днем рождения (фото)

The legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, secret beauty where you are trying to uncover many experts congratulated with the birthday of one of the most expensive men — grandson of Anatolia.

“Happy birthday, my dear and beloved grandson! Roofing, be healthy and happy! Good luck to all! Love it!” she wrote in social networks.

Supported his colleague and Alla Pugacheva. “Happy Birthday to shreds” — she wrote in the comments. “Thank you, dear” — touched Rotaru.
Anatoly Evdokimenko also congratulated Igor Krutoy, Liliya Poustovit and of course the sister and parents.

“Love, trust, and proud of you!” — posted by proud mom.

“You know, how cool to be the father of such a wonderful Son! Tolia, you’re incredibly bright and the right guy” — said the father.

Note that because of the pandemic of the coronavirus family could not come together. Rotaru and children in Ukraine, the birthday with my sister abroad. But celebrated the New year together.

