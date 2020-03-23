“I never even dreamed of!”: a Frank admission of the sexiest contestants of “the Bachelor-10″…

One of the most enterprising girls 10 season romantic reality “the Bachelor” (STB) called the 25-year-old Dana — author of erotic poetry, owner of the Metropolitan model Agency. The First party was Given unexpectedly read max a very clear line, and on the last broadcast, receiving the keys to the apartment of a Bachelor, he immediately decided to come to his house!

In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” Dana admitted, that pushed her to take such bold decisions, what part of the body max she likes most and she’s ready for victory in reality.

— At the First party you gave Bachelor a very candid verse. Not too early if it was for such a gift?

— In fact, little doubt about my gift I really was. I felt like a Bachelor will react to such a revelation and if he feels the line between erotica and vulgarity, which I always comply. But I knew that on the First night it is important to be remembered and stand out, so dare (smiles — Auth.). In addition, because erotic poetry is my main hobby, and my future potential accurately chosen one have to understand and accept my poems. That is, if Max reacted as something negative, I don’t think our further communication would be easy.

— You dedicate your verses specific to men or is it… a flight of fancy?

— Some of the poems I dedicated to a particular man, but most of my works are abstract. I regularly write for about four years. But “Conim Melotron…” appeared long ago, in 2012. I wrote it to participate in the online contest erotic poets. Remember that participated under the pseudonym Lana Kelman. Then, still shy (smiles — Auth.). A year ago, read it and at least two more erotic compositions in the competition for original poetry in the KNU named after T. Shevchenko. Remember, the participants mostly read poems about Ukraine, my family and I… Reaction to my statement was ambiguous, but the jury awarded me third place! After that I, from time to time, began to publish his poems in Instagram, then came the collection.

— Do you believe that “the Bachelor” will be able to find love?

— Of course! I have always believed in real love — you know, the shivers… Why not meet her here on the project? Moreover, given the experience of Dasha and Nikita — a couple who found each other on “the Bachelor.”

— What was your first impression of max?

— From afar, from the window of the car, which brought us to the party, for some reason he seemed like a Born (the hero of the eighth season of “the Bachelor” — Ed.). And after our first dialogue I thought that Max was a little shy. And I liked it. Actually, I like humble guys, and I would even say, a little unsure of the behavior with me, men.

Remember, the first thing I noticed when meeting his nose! I love male noses aquiline. Max is totally my type of appearance. Actually, I it only takes a few minutes to a man like.

— In the third edition of “the Bachelor”, you initiated the meeting with max, go to his house without warning. Worried?

— I was more worried that max won’t be home and my surprise will not succeed. Still worried that the oatmeal I made him for Breakfast will be delicious — I confess I cook from me really, no (laughs — Ed.). I also wanted to max absolutely loved it! And I absolutely did not expect, except Breakfast, will be able to spend with him a whole day! If anything, it was an initiative of the Bachelor.

— Continuation of Dating it in the simulator.

— I’m talking about this couldn’t even dream of! It was very interesting — I have been on the plane, and even in the cockpit. At some point even forgot it was a simulator! But, I confess, the most interesting to me were the stories about max the Boeing 737, I watched how well it performs all the movements, controlling the plane. Maybe someone thought I was looking at max with some secret desire, but to me it was much more interesting than virtual reality around.

— So, about the kiss you did not expect?

— We just didn’t have the right moment for a kiss. I saw that Max was completely focused on the mission, therefore, is not even hinted at it. I think all the time.

— One of the participants said: “Dana is the Austrian school of etiquette”.

— When I heard that, I laughed very loudly. Now this video commentary I have on the page in Instagram. Actually I believe someone produce such an impression. Sometimes I really behave too well, but sometimes… I write erotic poetry (smiles — Auth.).

— From what you had to abandon the filming of the project?

From his favorite works, because the use of any gadgets on the project is strictly prohibited, and I always need to be involved in the work of your Agency. I find it very hard in life to produce something out of your control, but I coped with it. For the first four years of my modeling Agency, I delegated all the work in it to their younger colleagues. Of course, very worried, as there will be without me all my “models”, but they did it perfectly!

Recall that the first girl kissed Max Mikhailyuk, was the 23-year-old Dora the gymnast from Krivoy Rog.

