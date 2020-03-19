I really want to take revenge from Beterbiev, Stud

The former world champion in a light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik wants to meet again in the ring with Russia’s Artur Beterbiev. It is reported Luckypunch.net.

“I’m angry, hungry, do not get out of the hall. Want in the ring, but not yet allowed. However, the situation is not only me, but everyone is now, so let’s wait. Only move forward, take the revenge from Beterbiev, what I really want to do. Respect to him, he’s a great champion, but I want him to box again,” said Nail.

We will remind, Alexander Carnations and Arthur Beterbiev agreed in October 2019 a unification bout for the IBF and WBC belt – Ukrainian lost early.