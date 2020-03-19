I really want to take revenge from Beterbiev, Stud

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Очень хочу взять реванш у Бетербиева, – Гвоздик

The former world champion in a light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik wants to meet again in the ring with Russia’s Artur Beterbiev. It is reported Luckypunch.net.

“I’m angry, hungry, do not get out of the hall. Want in the ring, but not yet allowed. However, the situation is not only me, but everyone is now, so let’s wait. Only move forward, take the revenge from Beterbiev, what I really want to do. Respect to him, he’s a great champion, but I want him to box again,” said Nail.

We will remind, Alexander Carnations and Arthur Beterbiev agreed in October 2019 a unification bout for the IBF and WBC belt – Ukrainian lost early.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article