“I think this is a great sin”: the daughter Zavorotnyuk open up with fans mother

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Считаю это большим грехом»: дочь Заворотнюк разоткровенничалась с поклонниками матери

The daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-Stryukova, who previously thanked everyone for their support, entered into correspondence with fans mother and told many interesting things.

So, according to girls, they regularly visit relatives on the grave of the Holy Matron, and she is very helpful.

Anna was also urged not to believe gossip. “They will be rewarded” — is confident the daughter of actress.

She noted that the correspondence with fans of the mother really helps her. “Now I’m going to try more to get in touch with you, had no strength to break the silence”, she explained.

But on the show, the relatives of the stars of “My lovely” nanny go and interview will not be given. “We will never inflate the show of our tragedy. Think it’s a sin”, — said Anna.

We will remind that fans Zavorotnyuk accuse her relatives in silence. Indeed, the lack of information leads to rumours, among which are very scary.

