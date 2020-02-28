“I was dead”: the procedure of rejuvenating almost cost a young woman’s life

The birth of twins in many respects a unique phenomenon, especially if they are very similar to each other. In this case such pairs are writing in the media, invite them to meetings and various events, take autographs.

Therefore, it becomes obvious desire of certain pairs of twins to achieve an “ideal” likeness.

That is sought and the famous sisters Anna and Lucy Desync from the Australian city of Perth: despite the fact that they are considered “the most identical twins in the world,” the couple decided on a passage of beauty treatments, which nearly ended in one of them fatal.

The procedure called “cryotherapy” and is used for prevention and treatment of obesity, rejuvenation of the skin and for other purposes. One of the sisters felt that her skin needs “updating”, and the second was forced to keep up with her.

The fact that the sisters Desync spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on plastic surgery to achieve maximum similarity. They almost never give up and eat the same food, to maintain the same weight. They also slept in the same bed and were divided into two one young man — an Australian electrician Ben Byrne.

This time, during cryotherapy they had to be immersed in the gas, cooled to very low temperatures (minus 70 degree to minus 130 degrees Celsius).

And just at this stage, and could happen to you: one of the sisters (the one that was forced to “agree” on cryotherapy) claims to have lost consciousness or cryochamber and almost died.

“I was dead,” says Lucy. — I was dead for a minute”. According to her, she does not understand what happened, and assumes that of landed head first into liquid nitrogen.

“I remember seeing Lucy on the floor, unconscious. The cabin was not oxygen. She wasn’t breathing. She couldn’t Wake up,” says her sister.

Fortunately, a minute later the woman revived. After this the sisters decided not to tempt fate, and remain as nature intended.

