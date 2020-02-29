“I was in this movie”: Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the outbreak of coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow is confident that the coronavirus was anticipated by Hollywood.

So the star, which now went to Paris, decided not to risk it and put the plane in a protective mask. The respective photo the actress posted in her Instagram.

Paranoia? Caution? Prudence? The pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow knows his stuff and just going to sleep this entire flight. I was in this film. Take care of yourself. Wash your hands thoroughly,” commented a photo of the star.

Gwyneth Paltrow not only advised fans to worry about their body and carry out all preventive measures, but called the rapid spread of coronavirus, a kind of prototype events a Hollywood movie “Contagion”, about an epidemic caused by a deadly virus, where she plays one of his victims. The shooting took place back in 2011.

Earlier we wrote that because coronavirus can move the “Eurovision 2020”.

Also coronavirus tore shooting with Tom cruise.