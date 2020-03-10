“I was looked at like an exhibit”: an unexpected confession the brightest participants…

On the STB kicked off the 10th season of the romantic reality “the Bachelor.” The protagonist is 34-year-old pilot and owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk already made the first choice on the project and has identified 16 participants with which communication will continue. One of them was 24-year-old Alina Lyashuk. The girl participated in the seventh season of the vocal show “X-factor”. Then her videos on YouTube have gathered over 15 million hits entering the top 3 most viewed all 10 seasons of project.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Alina said, what came to the project “the Bachelor” shared his impressions from max and answered the attacks of his rivals.

— Alina, you came to the party first, and acquainted with the latest Bachelor. What have you been doing all this time?

— Just waiting! Who knows how to wait, to ensure everything arrives on time. Actually, I think that all the best always leave in the end. It’s like at the concerts of top artists performing or at the beginning or at the end . (smiles — Ed.).

— In fact, after your successful performance at the vocal show gift Bachelor was predictable.

I just decided to give max what is closest to me. From songs I enjoy. And most importantly — from the beginning to be sincere and true. I just realized that when I sing, you are by itself. Regarding the choice of the hit, it was spontaneous: this song I first heard many years ago when I was in the US, where he got a job as a housekeeper. See, it has become crucial for me. I could not have imagined that in a few years gonna play it for max, whose fate is also tied to America.

— Your way was different from the other member States, which fought a Bachelor of spectacular evening gowns. The pants were more comfortable?

— To be honest, the way I liked it. It was created specifically for the First party. Of course, I knew that “clothes make the man”. But as you can see, I managed to be different. Though actually I did not wanted.

— What was your first impression of Me.

— Understand that the first impression of the hero of the project will be very important to me. Because it is, by and large, is the most truthful. Max made me a good impression — he had an open smile. And when he handed me the rose, I noticed his accent. It so happened that much in my life connects me with the English language. I do enjoy listening to people who are not only native speakers, but also cool to speak it. By the time the first meeting I did not know that Max lived in Miami, and I was really surprised by how quickly he remembered the words of my songs and we communicated it in English.

— Some participants have thought you were very young, saying that you have no life experience, discussing why this project.

— Really great if people went through difficulties, has great experience and still has not lost a childlike sincerity. Indeed, I often have to deal with issues that relate to my age. But do not think this is a big problem. Although one of the girls before the rose Ceremony came close to me and began to stare at like an object.

What was she looking for?!

— She argued his interest, because I don’t have wrinkles and I’m only one year younger than she. They say, this cannot be, I must simply hide your real age. It was funny. In my opinion, the secret of how you look at inner qualities — you need to be kind, to smile a lot. Happy people always glow and make others better.

But, apparently, you still something was missing for complete happiness, since you came on “the Bachelor”?

— It was a spontaneous decision, which has its own history. As the ninth season of “the Bachelor,” none of the couples have not announced a wedding, I never really believed in this project. I even remember that before the last post-show, which just said that Nikita and Dasha stayed together, I wrote a post on Instagram: “Already all have long known, and, probably, they dispersed.” And then evening comes, I turn on the STB and I understand that the couple is still together! Then saw the announcement that on 1 and 2 June will be the last auditions for the tenth season of the project. The first of June I worked, so I got a train ticket on the second number. Arrived in Kiev, I was interviewed — and it worked! You know, sometimes you have to see a real example to believe anything.

— Experienced in the ceremony that may not get a rose?

— Very! While I was struck by the confidence of the girls, which I was able to meet and chat before the ceremony. They had no doubt that I will get a rose! I just sat there, silent and worried.

— Do you believe in love at first sight?

— Believe in love at first sight. Love is too deep feeling. Not saying that for him it is necessary to know a person, but at least a bit of conversation does not interfere . (smiles — Ed.). At least then I will be clear — my it or not.

— What did you have to give up for the filming of the project?

— OOO, cool question! I gave up everything — literally. I’m on the job was a good job, travel, in parallel, I led several business pages on Instagram. Plus my page that makes a profit, various photo, video, make-up — I still make up artist. But I had such a difficult pace of life that this project happened in my life at exactly the right time in the right place at the right time.

. It was filmed over 30 hours, besides in freezing temperatures. But even in cold December did not prevent the women in the show appear in front of the Bachelor in spectacular outfits.

