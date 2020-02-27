“I was raped and kept by force”: the singer Duffy for the first time spoke about his imprisonment

Duffy. Photo: Getty Images

British pop singer Aimee Anne Duffy told about the reasons for his sudden disappearance from the music scene. It turned out, the celebrity has experienced imprisonment.

35-year-old Duffy on his page in Instagram wrote that she was raped for several days was kept and forced to use drugs. When exactly the incident occurred, Duffy said.

It is impossible to imagine how many times I thought about to write this text. How many times have I thought how to write it how I feel after that. I can’t exactly explain why now is the right time, why now I am so free to talk about what happened. Can’t. Many of you have asked what happened to me where I am and why. I was raped, was kept a few days and drugged, but now, believe me, I’m safe. Needless to say, I’m alive. I needed time to recover,” writes Duffy.

She also promised to give a detailed interview about their experiences and how you coped then.

Aimee Anne Duffy became popular in 2008 after the release of the single Mercy. Later she released two Studio albums Rockferry and Endlessly.

The singer has a Grammy award in the category Pop album of the year for the album Rockferry. She’s also the winner of three Brit Awards statuettes.