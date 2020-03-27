“I was sick”: Mike Tyson open up about their sexual adventures (photos)

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson, in a recent interview spoke about the complexities of life after the professional career of the newly opened the heart with journalists.

This time eks-the absolute world champion in superheavy weight has affected their sex life in the days of youth. “When I was young, I behaved like an animal. Moreover, the animal with the loot. I’m always throwing all sorts of revelry, Tr**Hal everything that moves: girlfriends, their cousins and mothers. We had some wild parties. I was crazy. I was sick, needed help, but didn’t realize it. I bought the car, and not only themselves, but also their maids, “said boxer in the program Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson coming out on Youtube.

Note that Tyson has repeatedly married: first time to actress Robin Givens, the second time with a pediatrician from the medical center, Georgetown University Monica Turner, and since June 2009 he is married to Lakia Spicer. Just a boxer six children, one daughter Ixodes — died in 2009 at the age of four years when playing at home, tangled in the wire from the treadmill, which strangled her.

Mike and his third wife Lakia Spencer

Tyson with children

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter