“I will burn her body”: johnny Depp offered to kill his ex-wife amber heard

Amber heard and johnny Depp. Photo: Getty Images

The litigation between star ex-couple johnny Depp and amber heard is gaining new momentum.

So lawyers Depp accidentally handed over more than 70 thousand messages from his personal correspondences to the protection of the herd. Some read out at the hearing in court, the newspaper writes Page Six.

Actor in correspondence with the friends talked about that will drown and burn ex-wife.

Let’s burn amber. Come get it before they burn!”— he wrote, adding that do have sex with her corpse, to make sure that she was dead.

Later he also wrote that he should stop drinking alcohol, since its action is aggressive and after suffering from the failures of mamata.

Awful, buddy… didn’t eat for a few days… Powder… half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand “Red Bellow” with vodka, pills, two bottles of champagne on the plane, and as a result,” wrote Depp.

According to him, due to the binge he doesn’t remember saying things and insulting others. He added that “pills are good”.

