“I will burn her body”: the lawyer amber heard read SMS stunning johnny Depp

The litigation between star ex-couple johnny Depp and amber heard is gaining new momentum.

So, the other day during the next court session in London, lawyers for the ex-wife of Hollywood actor voiced the judges pieces of correspondence Depp with his friends.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, SMS celeb has called upon brutally to kill heard: “Let’s burn her. Let’s sink it, and then I’ll burn her corpse, to make sure she’s dead.”

It is reported that a runaway message with threats against amber johnny sent the actor to the Floor Bethany in November 2013 of the year. Six months later, in may 2014, Depp wrote to a friend that used drugs.

“I was drinking all night before took amber to fly to Los Angeles on Sunday. Man, I’m without food for several days, only powder, half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand Red Bull and shots of vodka, pills, two bottles of champagne on the plane and what you will get. I pissed in ass, screaming obscenities and insulted all who were near. I’m exhausted,” read the lawyer amber.

For its part, the representative of johnny Depp has denied all charges.

Recall that amber heard and johnny Depp are officially divorced in January 2017 after marriage 15 months. Then, the actress has filed for divorce, accusing her husband of domestic violence.