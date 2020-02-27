“I will burn her body”: the network has floated an eerie correspondence Depp about amber heard

American actor johnny Depp in personal correspondence with friends stated that will drown and burn ex-wife amber heard.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, a fragment of correspondence was read out at the hearing in the court.

Johnny Depp and amber heard

Johnny Depp and amber heard

In addition, it became known that Depp used drugs, as well as wrote the Floor in may 2014:

Amber heard and johnny Depp

The Free Press previously reported that amber heard openly spoke about domestic violence. According to her, when johnny Depp abused alcohol, he became a completely different person – obsessed and cruel. In this state he allegedly repeatedly beaten her.

