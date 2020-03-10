IAEA urges Iran to grant access to nuclear sites

The head of the International atomic energy Agency called on Iran to “immediately and fully” cooperate with the organization on issues related to international nuclear agreement. This is stated in a statement posted on the Agency’s website.

IAEA urges Iran to grant access to two objects, and notes that Tehran refuses to conduct “meaningful negotiations” to clarify the Agency’s questions, said the new head of the organization Rafael Grossi.

According to Grossi, the IAEA has questions “related to possible presence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at three sites, which Iran did not declare”.

He added that the lack of access to two of the three objects, and Iran’s refusal to negotiate “has a negative impact on the ability of the Agency to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran”.

From last week’s IAEA report, it became known that in January, Tehran has denied the organization access to two objects.

According to diplomats, these facilities are not associated with current activities and with the military nuclear projects of Iran, supposedly led to 2000 years.

5 Jan Iran completely out of the nuclear deal.

This decision was taken after the orders of the President of the United States Donald trump killed the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Prior to that, Iran was gradually abandoned conditions of the nuclear deal due to the fact that the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in may 2018.