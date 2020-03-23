Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan

Swedish striker “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave the club at the end of the season. It is reported portal MilanNews.it.

According to the source, the 38-year-old forward was unhappy with the possible dismissal of the technical Director of the Rossoneri, Paolo Maldini, as well as sending in the resignation of the Zvonimir Boban.

Recall that in this season of the championship of Italy on football Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in eight matches.

In the “Rossoneri” Swede had won Serie a in 2011.