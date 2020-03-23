Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Ибрагимович покинет "Милан"

Swedish striker “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave the club at the end of the season. It is reported portal MilanNews.it.

According to the source, the 38-year-old forward was unhappy with the possible dismissal of the technical Director of the Rossoneri, Paolo Maldini, as well as sending in the resignation of the Zvonimir Boban.

Recall that in this season of the championship of Italy on football Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in eight matches.

In the “Rossoneri” Swede had won Serie a in 2011.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article