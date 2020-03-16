Ibuprofen while coronavirus can not be accepted,- the Ministry of health of France

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ибупрофен при коронавирусе принимать нельзя,- Минздрав Франции

The intake of ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can aggravate the disease is coronavirus. This was reported in his Twitter Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran.

“COVID-19: taking anti-inflammatory (ibuprofen, cortisone) may be a factor that aggravates the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, or you have any doubts, consult your doctor,” said Veran.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can lead to serious complications even in young people.

The Guardian, citing medical reports that anti-inflammatory drugs pose a risk for people with infectious diseases, as they tend to reduce the reaction of the immune system.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article