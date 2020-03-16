Ibuprofen while coronavirus can not be accepted,- the Ministry of health of France

The intake of ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can aggravate the disease is coronavirus. This was reported in his Twitter Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran.

“COVID-19: taking anti-inflammatory (ibuprofen, cortisone) may be a factor that aggravates the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, or you have any doubts, consult your doctor,” said Veran.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can lead to serious complications even in young people.

The Guardian, citing medical reports that anti-inflammatory drugs pose a risk for people with infectious diseases, as they tend to reduce the reaction of the immune system.