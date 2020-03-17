ICC Singapore: Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors live streaming free

Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors: forecast for the Singapore Championship match (March 18, 2020)

Tampin Rovers won their last four matches against Lion City, but whether to expect victory from the hosts on March 18, we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Tampines Rovers

“Tampin Rovers” began the season with dignity – the team of Kadir Yahai in the opening match of the championship beat 1: 0 “Ballet Halsa”. However, already in the next match, contrary to all forecasts, there was a 0-2 defeat from the PDMM, which slightly oiled the beginning of the season. Nevertheless, thanks to a 2-0 victory over the Tanjong, the Tampin Rovers managed to reach the first place in the table.

Lion City

Lion City spent last season at a very solid level – the team of Aurelio Vidmar managed to finish on the sixth line in the table. However, Lion City failed to start with a victory in the new season – in the duel with Tanjong he was considered a clear favorite, but he painted with an opponent a 1: 1 draw, which does not allow the team to rise above seventh place.

Statistics

Tampin Rovers have won their last four matches against Lyon City

Tampin Rovers have not lost in any of their last 10 home matches – eight wins and two draws

In none of the last five away matches, Lion City have not lost – three losses and two draws

Forecast

“Tampin Rovers” managed to reach the first place in the table, which is likely in the near future and will try to gain a foothold. Today, the hosts will probably only bet on victory – Lion City is a very convenient opponent for them, and in general Tampin Rovers is practically unbeatable in its field, so the hosts should have no problems with the outsider.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Tampin Rovers victory . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80