Idea for home: Moldova

Moldova. Photo: wallpaperfool.com

Moldova – a humble neighbor who may surprise you with warm hospitality and beautiful nature, and a variety of wineries.

The main highlight of Moldova believe the ancient monasteries and the extensive vineyards, the latter serve not only for wine, but also attract tourists to the different wine tours. They include not only a tour of the vineyard and introduction to the production and tasting of local wines.

Wine tours through the North, centre or South of the country — each region has its own specialty: the “Divino”, sparkling, table wines, etc. during such tours you can visit a truly unique place, for example, the world’s longest wine cellars Cricova and Milestii Mici or the oldest in Europe Purcari winery, whose wine is appreciated Nicholas II and Queen Victoria.

Moldova. Photo: pixabay.com

In addition to these alkatron of Moldova will familiarize the discerning traveler with the rock monasteries of ancient and medieval fortresses, ethnographic villages, nature reserves and national parks, and also will fascinate nature— from waterfalls and amidst the scenic valleys of the country.

One of the calling cards Moldova – archaeological Park “Old Orhei”, located 60 km from Chisinau. Here you can see caves carved into the rocks by the prehistoric tribes, the early Christian cells, a fortress of the Getae and Dacians, the ancestors of Moldavians, medieval cave monastery of the Dormition of the mother of God.

The wine cellars. Photo: wikimedia.org

Shrines of a neighboring country will energetically enrich and surprise. One of them is the rock monastery Tipova on the river Bank, founded in 8-10 centuries, the Holy Trinity monastery in the village of sugar, the place of Orthodox pilgrimage to the relics of SV. Macarius, a female monastery Japca trialfree with the Church of ascension of the Holy cross, Hincu monastery of the 17th century, the oldest monastery Capriana (15th century).

Moldova. Photo: digital.report

There is nobody not a secret that Moldova is associated with the Gypsies to soak in the atmosphere of this nation is in the itinerary to include the village of Forty, known as the Gypsy capital of Moldova, there is the old Gypsy quarter of houses with richly decorated facades and climb to the citadel, built by Stefan cel Mare in the 15th century for protection against Turkish raids.

Moldova. Photo: sytnyk-blog.com

In the capital we recommend you to visit such museums: the national Museum of archaeology and history, Museum of Pushkin located in the house where the poet spent three years of his Bessarabian links, Museum of Ethnography and nature Museum and plastic arts.

Moldova. Photo: wallpaperfool.com

Take a stroll in any of the 23 parks in the Moldovan capital — the name of Stefan cel Mare, Riscani, Rose valley and the valley of the mills, the Arboretum, La Izvor and in the Cathedral square.

Chisinau is rich in Jewish history, whereby there is a synagogue, a yeshiva, a monument in memory of Jewish ghetto and Jewish cemetery. Of modern architectural monuments stand out the arc de Triomphe, the statue of Stefan cel Mare, building of the Government and Parliament.