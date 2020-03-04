Idea for vacation: Belgium

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

Spring – the best time for walking, and walking is better in new places. One of these could be Belgium. A country with amazing history, architecture and beautiful cafes that you can wander for stopping to rest.

The first city to visit have become capital, Brussels. Here are architectural masterpieces, and some even allowed for free – for example in the Royal Palace. There you can wander for an eternity, admiring the halls and rooms.

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

You should visit the town hall on the Grand place— sample late Gothic style, suburb of Waterloo — witness of the famous battle between Napoleon and Wellington.

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

Brussels is also full of various photo zones. For example, make a memory photo near the Manneken Pis or the monument “Atomium”.

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

Another day wind up preserved medieval charm of Bruges. Many call it a free Museum under the open sky. Elegant squares, streets and houses has not changed for centuries, and that will make your walk unforgettable.

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

Bruges also has its own symbols that are worth seeing. Among them the Church of our lady with Michelangelo’s sculpture and carved the belfry, the oldest in Europe, the hospital of St. John and elegant Palace of Gruuthuse.

Belgium. Photo: pixabay.com

The most interesting sights of Antwerp — flags decorated the town hall, stone castle Walls, eclectic railway station and the Royal Museum of fine arts with a rich collection of art.

We invite you to see the video card and to get acquainted with Belgium:

In addition, you can get some ideas for a vacation in our special topic.