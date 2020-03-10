Identified new symptoms of coronavirus

Scientists from Singapore has identified new symptoms caused by coronavirus diseases COVID-19, writes The Straits Times.

Clarifies that these symptoms create a false picture of the patient has dengue fever. In a patient infected with coronavirus may appear different itchy rash and fever. This will be no typical for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to researchers, even the tests can sometimes show false positive results for dengue fever. Experts urged doctors to seriously approach the diagnosis of the coronavirus. They stressed that the wrong treatment may endanger your and others.

The main symptoms of mers include fever, fatigue and cough with little sputum.

According to the latest project of the Johns Hopkins University, all in the world was more than 113 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, more than 80.7 per thousands of them — in China. Victims of infection around the world began 4024 man, more than 64 thousand — cured.