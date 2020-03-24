Idris Elba has infected his wife with coronavirus

A week ago British actor Idris Elba announced that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Celebrity as soon as I learned of her diagnosis, decided to isolate themselves. His wife Sabrina Daur refused to move away from Idris, and also ill COVID-19. She passed the test for the virus and the result was positive.

During an online interview with Oprah Winfrey Sabrina its decision not to isolate themselves from the husband explained the “conjugal instinct” and a desire to support the actor’s concern. When the wife of actor says he feels fine and no obvious symptoms of the disease she has not yet appeared. Idris Elba and Sabrina Daur remain isolated and entertain each other in a game of chess.

“We damaged the planet, and not surprisingly, she responds to the human race,” said the actor and called on all to start taking care of nature.