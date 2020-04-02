Idris Elba has recovered from coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Идрис Эльба вылечился от коронавируса

The popular actor is no longer the symptoms of coronavirus. About the artist announced on his Twitter page.

Elba recounted how his wife feels after infection COVID-19. The actor said that they have no more symptoms and the worst is over.

Also the star said that he and his wife went through a period of quarantine, but remain “in limbo” and can’t go home. Elba added that he suffers from asthma. This has forced the actor to worry about the state of his health in connection with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Hollywood actor found March 4. Later it became known that the wife of Idris Elba caught from him a coronavirus due to the fact that I didn’t want to leave her husband in isolation of one.

Maria Batterbury

