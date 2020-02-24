“If you go somewhere to relax, on the third day around me people dance”: Gregory Chapkis — 90!

Gregory Chapkis needs no introduction. Legendary choreographer and this already says it all.

90 years, it never will. Of energy by Gregory N. are the envy of the young. He — man-action! By the way, that it in the knees motors, at one time suspected even Salvador Dalí, after seeing the virtuoso Chapkis dance on stage. It was in distant 1962, when the artist with the Virsky ensemble has toured in Madrid. Outrageous artist in the green jacket with scrambled eggs in your breast pocket instead of a handkerchief came to Chapkis and told him about it very seriously…

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Grigory Nikolaevich has told how he lives today.

“Working like a dog, not because I have no bread. But because they are afraid of the sofa”

— Grigory Nikolaevich, did you mean your date?

— 90 years and a long and a short. If to speak about the years, so it’s a bit much. And if the plans a little. I have a lot to do. And I can do it! I have time to spare, so in a hurry to live. I have no weekends, no holidays. If going somewhere to relax, on the third day around me people are dancing. I am so sociable that once something can be arranged. I am a leader by nature. I was asked to tell about the dance and show, and I always give master classes. Every day I have painted. I’m in the jury of festivals and competitions, write books, teach choreography in two universities in Kiev national University of culture and arts and the Kyiv University named after Boris Grinchenko, and more — at a private school… I’m constantly in motion! Working like a dog, not because I have no bread. But because I’m afraid of the couch. It “sucks”.

When a lot of free time, wants to lie down, take a NAP… a Look out the window — cold, snow, ice. I’ll wait, let it melt. And warmer — waiting for coolness. And what is the result? Enfeeblement without movement occurs in front. And this, incidentally, does not depend on age. There are twenty year old women. Young people today very little moves. She spends all the time with gadgets. Sit with someone texting. Even in the subway.

— You also go there?

— Very rarely, when the machine is on repair. I’m driving 70 years. Now go to “Lexus” with personal number “Chapkis”.

— Probably in the metro you do not give passage?

I already got used to it. And asking for autographs and taking pictures with me and the different questions being asked…

— Tell me, thank adds to human happiness?

— What is happiness? Find someone who knows the answer to this question. You will not find. Hungry says, “I’d like a piece of bread.” Homeless man dreams: “I wish I had an apartment!” A marriageable girl wants to get married. Already it is time. And here she meets a foreigner, and he makes her an offer. Play a wedding here and in his homeland. Her happiness has no limits. She’s going to live in Europe, where before it opens incredible opportunities. So she thinks… And what is the result? Living in a provincial town where three churches, shops — and nothing more. Even the Museum there. Language almost do not know.

“A fateful encounter with a Nazi criminal Skorzeny turned Virsky life in hell”

And here is the honeymoon behind us, — continues Grigory Chapkis. — She and her husband walk past the shop window, she exclaims: “What a beautiful bra. I like it”. And the husband replied, “Why would you? You have one already is.” Time passes. And he tells her: “Darling, when you go from one room to another, don’t forget to turn off the lights. Need to save”. And after making her remark about the fact that very quickly spent toilet paper and paper towels. And it becomes the last straw. She begins to dream only about one thing — how to escape from it all. And when it fails and she returns to Kiev, her happiness has no limits.

That judge, what is happiness And glory? On my way there were a lot of UPS and downs, UPS and downs. I watched the turns and in the life of the genius Virsky worked with for 27 years. We lived in the same house, were friends. He is older than me by 25 years — he is long gone. He was on top of the world — winner of the Stalin prize, people’s artist of the USSR, an outstanding choreographer, who was known all over the world. It wore on his hands! But a fateful encounter with a Nazi criminal Otto Skorzeny turned his life into a living hell.

In the ensemble Virsky Chapkis danced for 27 years

— What’s the story?

— In Madrid on tour Paul Pavlovich shook the hand of the man, not knowing who in front of him. It was Skorzeny. He came backstage with his wife and young daughter to thank Virsky for creativity. And when we came back to Kiev, Pavel Pavlovich immediately called in the authorities required to write explanations. I was also present during the handshake. We could not imagine that in front of us Skorzeny. He already had a different last name! The truth was revealed, when the day after our performance in Madrid appeared in the press photo, which Virsky welcomes Skorzeny, dressed… in a fascist form.

Of course, it was fake. But with it all started. Virsky fell into disgrace. Many who spoke, he recoiled, thinking that it will be put. His superiors did not take all that was before is gone. As a result, Pavel Pavlovich, one after another happened two heart attacks, then stomach bleeding. All this has reduced his life.

Here’s a downside of fame. Seventieth birthday of Pavel Pavlovich, we celebrated at his house for the four of us — he, his wife Valeria, me and my wife. Virsky was depressed — sitting, unshaven, in pajamas, with dimmed eyes. The phone was silent. About Verscom forgotten. And suddenly a call: “You a telegram…” he was congratulated by Shcherbytsky. Then the phone began to ring incessantly. But to live Viscosa was not for long… See, what is popularity? She has, of course, a good side. A popular man should always be well-groomed, beautifully dressed. This is a great incentive.

— A few years ago I interviewed the legendary French couturier Pierre Cardin, who is now 97 years old. I remember his words: “Fashion is the engine of progress. Judge for yourself. You got out of bed in a bad mood. But, having washed, wearing a new suit, wearing perfume good perfume, sat in a beautiful car — and life is returning to normal”.

— That morning I put on a white shirt, suit, tie, and power had to come from somewhere.

“With Love, we have relationships, as in the novel”

— As the saying goes, fortunately going with a happy face. Grigory Nikolaevich, today you happy? Say, you have a new love…

— Six years ago I divorced the third wife Alla Borisovna, with whom he lived for 24 years. And all this time was alone. No plans with regard to privacy, was not built. I confess I was already thinking about death. My head is spinning thinking: where will I be buried, what will be the coffin, the suit. I was no longer interested in all that is around. I was ready to die… Lost 12 pounds and started weighing 50 — all clothes hung on me.

And suddenly a spark of God! Instantly all thoughts of death gone. I realized that I have not the end of life and… the beginning of the second defenestrate. Now do not go and fly! That’s what fate is? Many times I have thought about it. What each of us planned? Who created us? Why sometimes forge happiness in one place, and it’s waiting for you at the other and nothing depends on you? In the end, why 120 people ensemble Virsky, which started I the only one left? Look at the photos — scary. Nobody lived to be eighty. All died and I left…

People’s artist of Ukraine, Professor Gregory Chapkis: “Every day I have painted. I am constantly in motion”. Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”

Although times were on the verge of life and death?

— That’s it. Take the case when our group planned to fly from the USA on tour in Canada and the us in the Luggage planted the explosives. Only a miracle saved us. Because of the terrible Blizzard the flight was cancelled and we went by bus. The props were sent by trucks a few hours earlier. The way it exploded. We had no costumes and musical instruments. As I remember, the artists were digging in the ashes in the hope that at least something survived. But this was not the question. I found only a fragment of the booklet with a picture of Virsky. A portrait of shaking off the ash, put it in a frame and brought Verscom: “Pavel Pavlovich, you rose from the ashes”. Virsky was a man of courage. But the minute his cheek rolled a tear. He momentarily turned away, picked up from the couch his sombrero, and handed me: “you, Grisha. Will remember this day.” With this hat I don’t leave now.

And today, remembering the case, I ask: why am I so happy? Why? And with Lyudmila, my Dear, I met by chance… If someone had told me that she could be with me, I would not have believed. She’s 38 years old, she’s young and pretty. We met in the store. I coughed. And she handed me some candy cough: “Take — you will feel better”. Gave some advice. I thanked her, handed his card and joked: “Suddenly you want to dance.” We broke up. Didn’t even know her name. And the next morning a call: “Grigory Nikolaevich, good morning!” I don’t even know who it is. She recalled yesterday’s meeting and asked: “And did you remember to take a pill for a cough?”

To admit, I have a long time no one didn’t say anything — didn’t care, didn’t ask how I feel. And suddenly a stranger is interested in! I say, “Thank you, you touched me with their attention”. We got to talking. Offered to meet, invited her for a Cup of coffee. It was the beginning of our history. We have dinner together, without building any plans. And then I felt that I miss her. I reached out to her, she is to me. And I once again think about who this happiness sent me? Where? What I was looking for her or she me?

I have such feelings never happened. Think of the Dear day and night. We have relationships, as in the novel. At first I was afraid of something to tell her. If she’ll like it? Maybe, maybe not. Constantly thinking how to make her happy, and he get pleasure from it. Then, I think, she feels. A day ten times and call each other. And when you meet, can’t stop talking. Without a moment’s silent! She tells where she was, I — about yourself, make plans… and now she’s calling (Grigory Chapkis is interrupted for telephone conversation. — Ed.).

You know, it’s my interview is like a confession, — sums up Gregory Chapkis.

— Grigory Nikolaevich, how are you going to celebrate the 90th anniversary?

— I celebrated the anniversaries of the Grand, the restaurants were booming. Invited guests, among whom were many stars. Believed, you should never forget that the enemy does not amass. But now here’s a thought: a star of me on birthdays, invited? No. Who do I call on anniversaries, brought me a bottle of water when I was in intensive care? Who called me: “grigorio, or maybe you need something?” Where are all those who walked by me when all was well? After all, everyone knows that my children live far away: the son of Greg in America, the daughter of Lily in Italy. Therefore, at this time, no Grand celebrations not going to hold. Now I have love, and this day dedicate to Love.

— Children and grandchildren on the anniversary will come to you?

— No. The fact that at the end of March — beginning of April, I, Greg and Lily is invited to Israel for a large international festival. We — the three stars in the field of dance with the last name Chapkis from different countries. The organizers want us to be on the jury. Why do kids have to come here if we will soon see each other again? There to celebrate my birthday.

— What kind of gift I dream on the eve of the anniversary?

— I need nothing — I have everything, even too much. I want to give gifts to my Dear, to give her something nice.

— Happy anniversary you, Grigory Nikolaevich. Good health, good luck and inspiration!

Thank you. And I the readers of “FACTS” I wish you all the best and supposed to be happy!

