Igor Nikolaev showed the test result for coronavirus

Famous Russian singer Igor Nikolaev, who was hospitalized with a suspected coronavirus, got the test results back. He was lucky the result was negative. The first test did not reveal COVID-19 Nikolaev. The singer is continuing treatment at the Communitarian hospital and pneumonia. About Nikolaev reported on his page in Instagram.

The long-awaited result: COVID-19 “NEGATIVELY”! I am very grateful to my friends and colleagues for their sincere concern and words of support! Thank you to everyone who believed in a positive outcome and were considerate and friendly! Thanks to the great team of Kommunarka for professionalism, optimism and compassion!
Thank you family for Love, Faith and Hope for the best!”, — posted by Nikolayev.

We will remind, Nikolaev hospitalized after Lev Leshchenko, who confirmed the coronavirus. The artists walked together at a party in honor of the birthday of Alla Cool.

Also a test for the coronavirus till Lindemann was negative.

