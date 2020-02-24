Igor Nikolaev without a mustache rippled the net (photo)

Игорь Николаев без усов взволновал сеть (фото)

Russian singer and composer Igor Nikolaev, who has previously published in Instagram video with a young Alla Pugacheva, showed his old photo.

“Find 10 differences”, — he signed collage, which is two shots. In the first photo Nikolaev soldiers — young and in shape. The second photo is familiar to all Nikolaev-singer with curly hair and a mustache.

It is the lack of a mustache struck fans, they are so used to the mustachioed Nikolaev that claim — on the old photo of another man “far from the stars.”

Recall that the Ukrainian pop-star Paul Zibrov has insured his mustache for 1 million hryvnias, and even released a video for the song “Mas brand”.

Also recall that previously the husband of singer Natasha Koroleva Tarzan (Sergey Glushko) laughed at the mustache of Nikolaev.

