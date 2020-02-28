II league of France: Nancy vs Clermont, live stream, preview, prediction

Nancy vs Clermont. Forecast (kf. 2.60) for the match of the championship of France (February 28, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of the second league of France, in which on February 28 Nancy receives Clermont. Will the hosts please fans with goals scored? – the answer is in our material.

Nancy

“ Nancy ” in the last season struck everyone with its arid series, and in the current championship goes to League2 record for world record, which after 26 rounds the team has 15.

“ Red-White ” recorded six victories in the asset, and the distance to today’s opponent is 11 points. The last victory of ASNL was obtained on January 10 over Valenciennes (1: 0), and in the last game on the road we lost Chambly (1: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Clermont

“ Clermont ” has been trying to get to the big league for the second year and today is in fifth place, which gives a chance to play in the playoffs for the right to enter the League1. The “ blue-garnet ” asset has 12 victories and eight world victories, which brought guests 44 points, which is four less than the second “Ajaccio”, which leaves hope for wards of Pascal Gastien to join the fight for a set of championship awards.

The main goalscorer of the team is Hrbych (16 goals).

Statistics

“Nancy” lost only 1 of the last 10 home meetings

Clermont have won only 1 of the last 9 away matches

In 7 of the last 10 face-to-face meetings, at least two goals were scored

The last personal match ended in a draw (2: 2)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a favorite in this game, and Nancy plays very well in their field this season. According to statistics, personal matches at Marseille Pico are effective, and we believe that today’s game will not be an exception to the rule.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.60

Betting on the outcome, take the victory of “Nancy” for 2.87