Ill Anastasia Zavorotnyuk went for treatment in Italy — media

Trip daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna in Italy, probably, does not become “a waste of money” and was subordinated to the noble goal of curing “the perfect nanny” from a serious illness.

Such a conclusion can be drawn from the reports of some sources that Anastasia went for treatment in Italy, writes a site “Days.ru”.

It asserts that under the hot sun of the Apennines, the actress is currently undergoing rehabilitation after surgery and treatment for serious illness. In Europe, as you know, apply advanced methods, which give patients a greater chance for recovery.

As journalists learned, the treatment of the star of the series “My fair nanny” abroad could pay skater Naomi lang. The athlete is a former lover of Peter Chernyshev, husband of the actress.

This conclusion the number of publications made after touching the post girls on the net where she shares memories of the Chernyshev and hints at a quick meeting with the skater.

However, this is more version — while there is no official confirmation that lang had a family Zavorotnyuk financial assistance. Moreover, Anastasia there are a lot of wealthy friends ready to help, and it is unclear why Peter began to accept help from ex-fiancée?

but they gave the award to the actress and her husband. Guests of the ceremony was supported by Anastasia, going through a very difficult period in my life. By the way, on the page in social networks, created for the refutation of fake news about the actress, has not denied reports of her departure to Italy.

