Ill Anastasia Zavorotnyuk went for treatment in Italy — media

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Тяжелобольная Анастасия Заворотнюк уехала на лечение в Италию, — СМИ

Trip daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna in Italy, probably, does not become “a waste of money” and was subordinated to the noble goal of curing “the perfect nanny” from a serious illness.

Such a conclusion can be drawn from the reports of some sources that Anastasia went for treatment in Italy, writes a site “Days.ru”.

It asserts that under the hot sun of the Apennines, the actress is currently undergoing rehabilitation after surgery and treatment for serious illness. In Europe, as you know, apply advanced methods, which give patients a greater chance for recovery.

As journalists learned, the treatment of the star of the series “My fair nanny” abroad could pay skater Naomi lang. The athlete is a former lover of Peter Chernyshev, husband of the actress.

This conclusion the number of publications made after touching the post girls on the net where she shares memories of the Chernyshev and hints at a quick meeting with the skater.

However, this is more version — while there is no official confirmation that lang had a family Zavorotnyuk financial assistance. Moreover, Anastasia there are a lot of wealthy friends ready to help, and it is unclear why Peter began to accept help from ex-fiancée?

but they gave the award to the actress and her husband. Guests of the ceremony was supported by Anastasia, going through a very difficult period in my life. By the way, on the page in social networks, created for the refutation of fake news about the actress, has not denied reports of her departure to Italy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article