“I’ll talk with Shmyhal”: Morawiecki reacted to the Rada’s post with a quote from Bandera

According to the Polish prime minister, Poland is critical of any glorification and even mention of the leader of the UPA.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized his Ukrainian colleague Denis Shmyhal after the day before, on January 1, The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine posted an anti-Russian post on social networks with quotes from Stepan Bandera. This is reported by PCH24.

According to Morawiecki, Poland is critical of any glorification of Bandera. He promised to raise this issue in the next conversation with the Ukrainian.

“We are extremely critical, very, very negative about any glorification or even mention of Bandera,” Morawiecki replied. “In my next conversation with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal after what happened, I will say this very, very clearly.”

The day before, on January 1, on the 114th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, the Verkhovna Rada published on Twitter a photo of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, and a portrait of the UPA leader. The post has been updated with some quotes from Bandera.

“If people choose bread between bread and freedom, they eventually lose everything, including bread. If people choose freedom, they will have bread grown by themselves “, – said in the publication, which was subsequently deleted.

It is worth noting that Denys Shmyhal has nothing to do with the Verkhovna Rada, since he heads the Cabinet of Ministers. Ruslan Stefanchuk is the head of the Verkhovna Rada.