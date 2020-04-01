“I’m back”: Lindsay Lohan teased fans with a new single

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: twitter.com/lindsaylohan

American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan teased fans with a new musical single. On his return, the 33-year-old star of “mean girls,” she announced in social networks, says Variety.

Lohan posted the videos on the UPS and downs in his career, as well as a link that allows you to keep her single and streaming platform, although not announced neither the name nor the release date of composition, or other details.

I wonder what Lohan has announced her new single “Xanax” in August 2019. In September she published a music video on his Instagram, but the song quickly lost, and not hitting the audio streaming service Spotify. However, the code first saving is a good indication that this time the new music is still released.

Note that his first solo album “Speak” Lindsay released in 2004, while filming “Mad races”. The second – “A Little More Personal (Raw)”, was released in 2005.

News of Lohan quickly sparked a reaction of Twitter users, but they were ambiguous. So, some people write that now is not the time for a global pandemic, and some wondering, is this an April fool’s joke.

