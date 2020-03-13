“I’m happy”: the young wife of Petrosyan showed his chest on the beach (photos)

Tatiana Brukhanova, which is called the secret wife of a Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan, and which is resting with him on the island of palm Jumeirah, celebrates its 31 birthday.

She congratulated herself on social media, posting a beach photo. “I’m 31 and I’m happy”, wrote the woman.

Its members congratulate the birthday girl and wish her the best. The Tatiana swimsuit from Russian designer Natalia Yakimchuk for 25 thousand rubles. He emphasized the breast, which the woman happily demonstrates in the photo.

And previously she demonstrated the entire figure in a swimsuit.

Note that Petrosian and his wife settled in one of the most expensive hotels on the island of palm Jumeirah with a private beach. The panic caused by the coronavirus, said Brukhanova, there.

Also recall that ex-wife of Petrosyan Elena Stepanenko has lost 40 pounds, feeling good and joking about the ex-husband and his new lover.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter