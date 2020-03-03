“I’m nobody”: crying Mike Tyson spoke about the difficulties of life after Boxing (video)

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson said in the broadcast program author of the famous boxer sugar ray Leonard coming to Youtube.

In particular, the “Iron Mike” didn’t hold back tears when talking about his youth. “I learned the art of combat and war. I do not know. So I was afraid in the ring. I killed people, I was born to do this. But those days are gone, and now inside me. I’m a nobody. I’m working on being modest and restrained. But I’m crying because I’m a different person. I miss the past t-Shirt, because sometimes it seems to me that the current I is a bitch compared to him. But I don’t want to release that tank out. If that happens — he will spill the real hell, “said 53-year-old Tyson.

We will add that in a recent duel for a title of champion WBC in superheavy weight between DevTeam Wilder and Tyson fury, which was held in Las Vegas, the organizers presented special awards to three fighters became absolute world Champions in the history of halifata, Mike Tyson, and American Evander Holyfield and Briton Lennox Lewis.

