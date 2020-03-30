“I’m scared”: a popular Ukrainian actress made a Frank admission

Popular Ukrainian actress, the performer of the title role in the film “Papa”, Daria Petroica openly said the situation in the country related to the spread of the coronavirus that affected her life. The young actress had to freeze work on the series “the Brave” (“Ukraine”) and to refrain from traveling to relatives.

I can’t call it panic, but still scary, admitted Daria. — Scary because I don’t like how many people in Ukraine treat this situation as something serious. Often say: “how are we to live, how to earn?” On the one hand, I understand — I am in my family, too make that, but on the other hand, I can come home from work and, God forbid, all infect and be laid up. And then who will earn for me? This is a very dangerous thing! I urge everyone — sit at home — at least that will be less money to spend.

See also: “stay at home”: Nastya Kamensky recorded a funny video about the quarantine in five languages (video)

In the TV series “Brave”, talks about the work of the women’s division of the police, Daria plays the role of a hacker and neformalki Uliana, which helps the special branch to solve a complicated case. The actress says that the character is a complete opposite of her.

— It was a very bright shooting — told the “FACTS” Daria. — But to the end to complete the project, we failed. Therefore, the audience will see eighteen of the series, and after quarantine will be lifted another twenty-two. I admit, I have a great wish to return to work — I’m a real workaholic and it’s hard for me to sit at home even for two days. But I understand that now the situation in the country threat and try to do everything not to panic.

“.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter