“I’m still waiting for something else”: the Russian elite is thinking about overthrowing Putin, – The Washington Post

Journalists write that almost everyone is dissatisfied with the current situation. Back in the summer, Russia believed that a way out of the situation could be found, but now no one sees the future.

Some high-ranking Russian officials and representatives of the business elite are in a very depressed state. They expect that the political and economic climate in Russia will worsen. Moreover, some are considering overthrowing Putin, according to The Washington Post.

According to one anonymous Russian official, missile strikes on the energy structure of Ukraine will not be able to relieve tensions within the Russian Federation. Another topical issue is how many missiles Russia will have and how long it will be able to carry out such massive missile strikes. At least the missiles continue to be produced, but in single copies.

According to the source, now no one among the Russian elite is dissatisfied with the state of affairs. The publication also writes that members of the Moscow elite are beginning to talk about a possible change in leadership. But when that might happen is unclear.

“We have begun to enter a revolutionary situation. Everyone is waiting for something different than what is happening now: another leadership, another war. Hawks want tougher action. Doves don’t want war at all. It’s time for a change in the political system. But how will this happen , I don't know,” he said.

Another source said the Russian elite was still optimistic over the summer. Now no one sees the future.

“In a few months, Russia will have a very negative trend: the deterioration of public sentiment,” he said.

The Russian economy is facing big problemsThe article says that against the background of expectations of tougher sanctions, every bad news from the front line becomes a new blow to the Russian economy.

“Everyone is completely upset. The mood is very bad,” said one of the Russian businessmen, who spoke with journalists.

We also recall that Putin announced the detention of saboteurs who planned to undermine the Turkish Stream. Earlier, Putin said that the Ukrainian special services were allegedly behind this.