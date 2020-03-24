“I’m under control”: Ivanna Sakhno was hospitalized due to coronavirus

Ivanna Sakhno. Photo: Getty Images

American actress of Ukrainian origin Ivanna Sakhno was hospitalized.

Infected with coronavirus celebrity was recovering from illness at home, but over time her condition worsened. The actress posted a photo from the hospital and called all people to follow the rules of hygiene.

Remind, continue to be home and to wash their hands. This thing is nasty and you don’t want that as those who are around you. I’m under control, took care of me,” wrote Ivanna stories.

