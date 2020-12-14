Impact Wrestling “Final Resolution 2020” results from Nashville, Tennessee, USA from December 12th, 2020...

Loading …

Impact Wrestling „Final Resolution 2020“Ort: Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, USADate: December 12, 2020

1. MatchOld School RulesTommy Dreamer won against Larry D via pin after a DDT.

After the match, Larry D is handcuffed by Dreamer and John E. Bravo and he now has to go to jail because he is probably the one who shot Bravo at his wedding.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne announce that AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Don Callis have arrived on the bus outside the hall.

2. MatchTag Team MatchHavok & Nevaeh won against The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) via pin to Exo through Neveah after a wheelbarrow assisted cutter.

In the backstage area, Kiera Hogan and Sasha Steelz are going through the preparations, as Hogon will act as Special Gust Referee. The two talk about Fallah Bahh’s money, which they stole. Steelz says maybe they should give it back. Hogan rejects the idea and tells Steelz to hide the money.

The “Genesis” special is announced for January 9th. A week later the PPV “Hard To Kill” will take place.

3. MatchMixed Tag Team MatchTenille Dashwood & Kaleb won against Alisha & Eddie Edwards via pin to Alisha through Dashwood after the Spotlight Kick.

After the match, Sami Callihan appears, who was hiding under the ring. He hits Eddie Edwards with a baseball bat, followed by a package piledriver. Then Callihan wants to give Alisha a piledriver too, but the security and referees stop him.

Gia Miller tries to get on Omega’s bus. Don Callis blocks them and says that Omega wants to pay his “family” a visit. That’s why he won’t appear on the show.

4. MatchSingles Match – Guest Referee: Kiera Hogan und Guest Announcer: Tasha SteelzHernandez won against Fallah Bahh via pin after a Superman splash.

After the match, Hernandez demands back the money that he regained by winning. Hogan and Steelz say they don’t have the money. Hernandez grabs a gun and wants the money from them. Hogan and Steelz flee.

Gia Miller holds an interview with Chris Bey. Rich Swann’s challenger says he’s finally in his place and today he’ll win the title.

5. MatchSingles MatchEric Young (w / Joe Doering) won against Rhino via pin after a blow with his mask.– Before the finish, the referee was eliminated. The Deaners came to the ring trying to stop Young from using his mask. Suddenly Cody Deaner turns against cousin Jake and attacks him with Young’s mask.

Backstage, Scott D’Amore talks to the security guard in front of the Omega bus. Karl Anderson joins them and is let in because he’s on the list. The scene ends with Anderson saying that it is now “Family Reunion Time”.

The Open Challenge is accepted by Manik!

6. MatchX-Division Championship„Defeat Rohit“ Challenge – Singles MatchManik won against Rohit Raju (c) via pin after a roller. -> Title change!

Moose is interviewed by Gia Miller. Moose says his TNA World Heavyweight Championship is the biggest title in the league and he will challenge the winner of today’s main event.

7. MatchImpact Knockouts ChampionshipSingles MatchDeonna Purrazzo (c) went to Rosemary via Pin to Casa Nostra.

After the match, Purrazzo and Kimber Lee wanted to launch an attack on Taya Valkyrie. The former knockouts champion can attack the heels and poses with the title.

Callis and Omega greet their old friend Karl Anderson on the bus. The trio talks about past moments and Fat Ass Masa is also mentioned. Omega says that Anderson is nicknamed the Machine Gun for a reason and that he made it to the 2012 G1 Climax finals. Omega and Callis motivate him to show his old side again. Anderson, who will now meet Ethan Page, tells the two that they will see it.

8. MatchSingles MatchKarl Anderson won against Ethan Page (w / Josh Alexander) via pin after the gun stun.

After the match, The North got into a discussion. Because of the defeat, they don’t get another chance at the Impact Tag team Championship. Page tries to explain to his partner that everything is going according to his plan. Alexander doesn’t say a word, takes off his jacket and leaves the ring. There Page talks himself in a rage and says that everything is going according to plan.

9. MatchImpact World ChampionshipSingles MatchRich Swann (c) won against Chris Bey via pin after a Phoenix Splash.

After the match, Moose comes out with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He hands Swann the Impact World Championship and makes it clear that he will take the title from him. With these pictures the show ends.

