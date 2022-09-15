Home » Important news about princes William and Harry. Has there been a reconciliation

This invitation to a shared, intimate meal raised many questions. Do the foreign media confirm that the brothers reconciled?

Prince Harry and William put aside their mutual grievances to eat dinner with the royal family on Tuesday night, reports suggest .

According to foreign media, the new heir to the throne and his brother were accompanied by their wives, Kate and Meghan Markle, over a meal at Buckingham Palace.

Was there a reconciliation of the conflicting sides of the family this time?

Apparently the brothers were in conflict after an explosive interview & bdquo ; Megxit & rdquo; and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of Oprah Winfrey, but after the death of their grandmothers they opt for a united front.

Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today, flew in from Germany last week when it was announced that the queen's health was deteriorating. However, he did not manage to say goodbye to the 96-year-old on time. He and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate, the new Duchess of Wales, at Windsor Castle and went for a walk last weekend.

The royal left source told the press that the Prince of Wales had invited Sussexes to an informal meeting

They said: & bdquo; We are all very grateful to & mdash; both sides put everything aside for the queen & rdquo ;. According to the royal expert Omid Scobie, Prince William was invited to make a joint appearance at & ldquo; 11:00 o'clock & rdquo; was an important moment in their relationship. & ldquo; This is undoubtedly a significant moment in the history of the relationship between two brothers & rdquo; & ndash; tweeted Scobie.

