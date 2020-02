The Ukrainian Antarctic station “Akademik Vernadsky” red snow fell, according to the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine in Facebook.

The Ministry said that this shade of snow gets because of the microscopic snow algae “Chlamydomonas nivalis” (snow Chlamydomonas). Their spores are not afraid of low temperatures and begin to grow with warming. In Antarctica it’s summer.

The report says that a similar phenomenon can be found in the Arctic and in the Alps.