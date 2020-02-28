In Australia, the car drove into a café, injured 10 people (video)

In Australia, where at the end of January with a new force broke out forest fires, recorded a state of emergency in the North of the city of Sydney: a car crashed into the building cafe, where there were people.

It is reported that the incident injured people, one of them taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officers, the car crossed the lawn and entered the crowded cafes in the area North of Epping in Sydney around 10:00 local time (a.m. Kiev time).

As a result of incident nine persons received multiple injuries and was taken to the city hospital for further treatment. Another victim — a 30-year-old woman — were trapped between the car and the wall of the building and was later taken to the Royal North Shore hospital in a critical condition.

At the scene, a special investigation team began investigating the causes of the incident. 89-year-old car driver was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Fortunately, the man survived.

