In Australia, the newspaper printed a blank page to solve the shortage of toilet paper

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Австралии газета напечатала пустые страницы, чтобы решить нехватку туалетной бумаги

In Australia, the NT News newspaper has published eight additional blank pages to help with the shortage of toilet paper, reports CNN.

“Ran out of toilet paper? The NT News takes care of you,” the newspaper said.

Australians stocking up on toilet paper and other hygienic items in the background of the spread of coronavirus. Some stores set a limit on the number of packs of paper in one hand.

Earlier in Australia it was reported on 42 cases and one death from coronavirus.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
