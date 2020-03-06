In Australia, the newspaper printed a blank page to solve the shortage of toilet paper

In Australia, the NT News newspaper has published eight additional blank pages to help with the shortage of toilet paper, reports CNN.

“Ran out of toilet paper? The NT News takes care of you,” the newspaper said.

Australians stocking up on toilet paper and other hygienic items in the background of the spread of coronavirus. Some stores set a limit on the number of packs of paper in one hand.

Earlier in Australia it was reported on 42 cases and one death from coronavirus.