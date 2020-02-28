In Belarus for the first time will show a film in the Ukrainian language

For the first time in the cinemas of Belarus, the film will be released, which will be shown in the Ukrainian language. We are talking about the ribbon, My mind quiet Director Antonio Lukic.

The film will be shown at several cinemas of Minsk.

To see Moï pillows tih will be in theaters:

Silver Screen Galileo;

Falcon Club;

VOKA Cinema;

Pioneer.

Before the premiere screening of the film in the cinema pioneer must also act as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Igor Kizim.

In most cinemas Moï pillows tih will go until March 4 and Falcon Club it will be on view until March 11.

Recall the story about the sound engineer Vadim, who gets a chance to move from Ukraine to Canada. For this purpose it is necessary to record the voices of the animals in Transcarpathia.

However, he complicates the mother, who with him travel.